Corgi realizes rock is alive

Turbo the corgi had no idea the rock could move. Just so everyone knows the turtle in the video is not a tortoise but in fact an eastern box turtle! Which is actually part of the Terrapene family.

Coyotes on the streets of San Francisco La espectacular imagen de un coyote sobre el puente Golden Gate, en San Francisco. La llegada de animales salvajes a las ciudades desiertas es un hecho #COVID2019 #QuedateEnTuCasa #COVID19 #LugaresyMás pic.twitter.com/7rTpKbt7W2 — Lugares y Más (@_LugaresyMas) March 25, 2020 While coyotes are occasionally spotted in San Francisco’s parks, the shelter-in-place mandate has seemingly made the […] READ THE REST

Drone walks dog Vakis Demetrious posted this clip from Limassol, Cyprus. He writes: 5th day quarantine. Stay Home Safe but don’t forget your dog happiness.. (And yes, I understand that if the dog wanted to run off, it could easily pull the drone right along with it.) READ THE REST

Watch this fascinating BBC documentary about the history of house cats Above, watch the first episode of Cats, biologist, naturalist and TV presenter Roger Tabor’s wonderful BBC documentary series from 1991 that explores the history of the house cat around the world. And a bonus below, Tabor’s 2011 short “The Secret Life of Cats: Report and Documentary”: (via r/ObscureMedia) READ THE REST

