Past meets present in the retro-inspired Rymek keyboard that pairs with tablets, phones, and monitors

There are few things more satisfying than the clickety-clack of an old keyboard. So old, in fact, that it's really more of a typewriter sound and feel than that of a keyboard. But if you want to enjoy the benefits of both, check out this Rymek Retro Bluetooth 3.0 Mechanical Keyboard.

Bringing you an impressive mix of the aesthetics of both a vintage typewriter and a modern high-tech keyboard, this wireless version that raised over $300K on Indiegogo is now available for almost 30% off.

Treating yourself to the micro-USB rechargeable Rymek keyboard will offer you a better, faster, more beautiful typing experience, whether you need those words to show up on a smartphone screen, tablet screen, or monitor screen. Compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, the keyboard connects wirelessly via Bluetooth 3.0 or through a USB cable and features a secure stainless steel stent that supports your tablet or phone, so you'll be set for use with almost any device. Plus, you can connect to up to 3 of those devices at the same time, making it easy to swap between them throughout the day (or days—there's up to 50 hours of battery life!) with built-in shortcuts.

The LED backlight on the keys is a familiar and welcome feature that'll help you type in the dark, of course, but it will also bring a bit of whimsy to gaming or just everyday life thanks to the 7 dynamic lighting effects. Saddle-shaped keycaps and responsive mechanical switches under the keys add to the tactile appeal of the Rymek—so much so, it's borderline soothing. Adding to the retro vibe is the working scroll knob that controls the power and volume and the "carriage return" that switches between Bluetooth and USB.

Add this stunning tech accessory to your collection of gadgets and you'll soon find yourself truly enjoying working on your devices again, whether you're sending text messages to friends, emails to your boss, or smack talk to your opponents.

Normally $255, the Rymek Retro Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard is available for $179.99, a savings of 29%.