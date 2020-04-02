Syfy makes all four seasons of Battlestar Galactica free to stream online

The Syfy Network is making all fours seasons of Battlestar Galactica available for streaming online. No registration is required.
The network has also made the two BG films, Battlestar Galactica: Razor and Battlestar Galactica: The Plan, available for streaming. But wait! There's more! The Battlestar Galactica mini-series (which I've never seen) is also now available for free streaming.
This is welcome news for all of us who are fans of the critically-acclaimed 2004 reboot of the original 1979 Glen A. Larson series.
Image: Publicity photo
