This DIY facemask wins points for aesthetics

There's a lot of back-and-forth about the effectiveness of facemasks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and I can't vouch for this one, called the ragmask . But the design is tastefully understated and elegant, as are the PDF instructions for making your own.

Autodesk's former CEO and his maker friends are cranking out face shields for nurses and doctors Autodesk’s former CEO Carl Bass is a deeply talented artist and maker with his own fab lab in Berkeley. Now, Carl along with his pal Chris Taggart and their families have been cranking out a unique kind of plastic face shield to help protect nurses and doctors on the front lines of COVID-19. In some […] READ THE REST

Clueless Georgia governor had no idea coronavirus could spread without symptoms "until the last 24 hours" Georgia Governor Brian Kemp admitted yesterday he was unaware that coronavirus could be spread by infected people who don’t show any symptoms —– a common fact he knew nothing about “until the last 24 hours.” Where has this so-called leader been for the last two months since this basic information was first made public? My […] READ THE REST

Finally, Amazon + Whole Foods workers to get masks, temperature checks After weeks of workers’ complaints they are at risk because of lack of coronavirus protections, Amazon says it will deploy face masks and temperature checks for workers by next week. The company says it will provide protective gear to staff at all its U.S. and European warehouses, in addition to all Whole Foods stores, by […] READ THE REST

Become a master of Adobe Photoshop with the help of this training Whether you’re looking to create perfect portraits or amazing artwork, if your medium is digital, you know you absolutely must have Photoshop to do your best making. So if you’ve been putting off really mastering the various techniques, tools, and styles it offers for your craft, now is a great time to make it happen. […] READ THE REST

Past meets present in the retro-inspired Rymek keyboard that pairs with tablets, phones, and monitors There are few things more satisfying than the clickety-clack of an old keyboard. So old, in fact, that it’s really more of a typewriter sound and feel than that of a keyboard. But if you want to enjoy the benefits of both, check out this Rymek Retro Bluetooth 3.0 Mechanical Keyboard. Bringing you an impressive […] READ THE REST