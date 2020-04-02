/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 1:26 pm Thu Apr 2, 2020

Tiny picnic tables for feeding squirrels in style

Boredom sparked creativity for Florida-based Tech Strategist and new mom Lucy Smalls. While at home sheltered in place, inspiration struck and now she is feeding squirrels from little hanging picnic tables she built. She's not selling the tiny tables, or patterns to make your own, but has pointed the internet to Squirrelly Treasure Co. on Etsy which is selling both ($25 for a finished table).

screengrab via Lucy Smalls, photo by Squirrelly Treasure Co.