Xeni Jardin / 2:50 pm Fri Apr 3, 2020

A 'banned book' bookshelf

📷 @honestworkdesigns

What a fantastic project.

“I made a 'banned-book' bookshelf with a hidden compartment,” says IMGURian @honestworkdesigns.

“Sliding dado door serves as hidden compartment at the back of bottom shelf.”

Brilliant.

