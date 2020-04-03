A UK man dressed as a bush sneaks through a neighborhood on lockdown

A UK man from Stevenage, Herts was spotted making his way around his neighborhood dressed as a bush. The couple next door caught the man on video and assumed that he was trying to avoid lockdown in a most ridiculous fashion.
Turns out, it was all just a prank, the man trying to bring a laugh to neighbors stuck indoors. It's unclear whether the next door neighbors were in on the gag.
Later he returned with his two kids disguised as garbage bags.
