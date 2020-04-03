Amazon to delay Prime Day over coronavirus

Amazon declined to comment. Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lulls, typically occurs in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.

Citing 'internal meeting notes,' Reuters report s that Amazon.com will postpone its major summer shopping event Prime Day at least until August, and expects up to a $100 million hit from excess items it may now have to sell at a discount.

Get lifetime access to 1K+ premium online courses for just $59 Can’t sit still during the pandemic? You’re not alone. Many folks are using their social distancing time to decompress and zone out on Tiger King, some even pushing back against the idea of being productive. But plenty of others find themselves bored, restless, and in need of projects and goals, somewhere to direct their energy. […] READ THE REST

Save $70 on this secondary monitor that you can add to any laptop Even if you don’t miss much else about the office right now, there’s a good chance your home laptop is making you nostalgic for the added efficiency of that pair of monitors on your desk at work to spread out your workflow. There’s no telling how long the new normal may continue to be the […] READ THE REST