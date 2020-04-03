Amazon to delay Prime Day over coronavirus

Amazon will delay its annual marketing and money-making Prime Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing 'internal meeting notes,' Reuters reports that Amazon.com will postpone its major summer shopping event Prime Day at least until August, and expects up to a $100 million hit from excess items it may now have to sell at a discount.
Amazon declined to comment. Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lulls, typically occurs in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.
Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau says the country has signed an agreement with Amazon.com for the distribution of critical emergency medical supplies such as masks, face shields, gowns, ventilators, and test kits in the COVID-19 crisis.
