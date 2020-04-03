Animated version of the 'Star Wars Episode 9' that could have been

Fans have pined away for the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collin Trevorrow was set to direct. This animated version show just how much better it would have been...
Why couldn’t the rest of the movie have been like this? The Death of Palpatine… but with Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name of" pic.twitter.com/IGySw9IkMY — Adam Lance Garcia (@AdamLanceGarcia) April 1, 2020 Adam Garcia also applied the same treatment to the scene in Snoke’s throne room from The Last Jedi, but that scene is […]
It started with the ‘Yub Nub Mug’ at Oga’s Cantina, and now I am collecting Sci-fi themed tiki mugs (I got mine at Disneyland for a whole lot less than the $5k the linked eBay seller thinks it’s worth!) Tikiland Trading is offering a pre-sale price on this darling-to-be Baby Yo tiki mug. I ordered […]
Peter Stults is a New York-based graphic designer and illustrator who has used his quarantine productively: by designing movie posters for an imagined Lando Calrissian spin-off trilogy. During quarantine I imagined we lived in a world where we had a Lando Calrissian spin-off series pic.twitter.com/6MDe7hrXYX — Peter Stults (@Stultsified) March 29, 2020 These are beautiful […]
