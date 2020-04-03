Animated version of the 'Star Wars Episode 9' that could have been

Fans have pined away for the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collin Trevorrow was set to direct. This animated version show just how much better it would have been...

Check out these posters from a better world where we got a Lando Calrissian STAR WARS-spin-off trilogy Peter Stults is a New York-based graphic designer and illustrator who has used his quarantine productively: by designing movie posters for an imagined Lando Calrissian spin-off trilogy. During quarantine I imagined we lived in a world where we had a Lando Calrissian spin-off series pic.twitter.com/6MDe7hrXYX — Peter Stults (@Stultsified) March 29, 2020

