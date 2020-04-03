/ Jason Weisberger / 8:14 am Fri Apr 3, 2020

Baby Yoda tiki mug

It started with the 'Yub Nub Mug' at Oga's Cantina, and now I am collecting Sci-fi themed tiki mugs (I got mine at Disneyland for a whole lot less than the $5k the linked eBay seller thinks it's worth!)

Tikiland Trading is offering a pre-sale price on this darling-to-be Baby Yo tiki mug.

I ordered one.

Tiki tOny's Keiki Bob Tiki Mug Pre-Sale - includes US shipping