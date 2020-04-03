Canada PM Justin Trudeau says country has signed with Amazon for medical supply distribution in COVID-19 crisis

Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau says the country has signed an agreement with Amazon.com for the distribution of critical emergency medical supplies such as masks, face shields, gowns, ventilators, and test kits in the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Trudeau says the federal government has a deal with Amazon Canada to distribute personal protective equipment to the provinces and territories. More here: https://t.co/FWDEyCnScw pic.twitter.com/CzOKGpZVJ5

Alicja Siekierska at Yahoo Finance:

The federal government has tapped the online behemoth to manage the distribution of medical supplies, including masks, face shields, gowns, ventilators, and test kits.

“For the past few weeks, our government has been working closely with industry to produce the supplies our healthcare workers need like masks, face shields, gowns, ventilators, and test kits,” Trudeau said at his daily press conference on Friday.

“Today, I can announce that our government has signed an agreement with Amazon Canada to manage the distribution of this equipment to the provinces and territories.”

Earlier this week, Trudeau announced that the federal government will spend $2 billion on protective personal equipment, including masks, face shields, gowns, along with ventilators, test kits and swabs and hand sanitizer as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic.