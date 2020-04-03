Learn how to effectively use WordPress and WooCommerce to promote your brand

If you’ve never heard of WooCommerce, it’s essential the way small businesses operate in WordPress, the world’s most popular web content management system. With WooCommerce, web entrepreneurs can set up and run an e-commerce store, selling products, accepting payments and safeguarding privacy for both buyers and sellers.

As the engine behind 35 percent of all websites, it should be no surprise that WooCommerce is also a dominating force in the world of online business. So the training found in The Build Your Own Business with WordPress and WooCommerce Bundle can serve as a brilliant blueprint for anyone looking to quickly get an e-commerce business started and running smoothly.

This collection features 11 beginner-friendly courses aimed at helping any potential web business get off the ground.

Since few startup business owners are also experts in digital operations, half of your courses -- including WordPress for Beginners, How to Make a Professional WordPress Website & Free Domain, and WooCommerce Membership/Courseware Site -- focus on the basics of understanding and using WordPress, engaging with the WooCommerce interface and getting a working, efficient web-based storefront live for online customers.

There are also loads of e-commerce templates available here with themes and plugins to help new users get a WooCommerce-enabled website together in about 90 minutes. There’s even a course to help you start a business building WooCommerce sites for other entrepreneurs.

From there, courses delve into all types of specialized facets for helping your business succeed. You’ll learn how blogging and online content creation is crucial to growing a new business, particularly those working on a shoestring marketing budget. There’s also instruction in how to construct your own high-yielding sales funnels with Elementor and WordPress to drive the kind of sales any business owner yearns to see.

And since high-ranking Google results are the lifeblood of any digital business now, the SEO 2020: The Complete WordPress SEO Blueprint course helps unlock the steps of search engine optimization, keywords, website speed efficiency and more to help land you at the top of any Google searches.

Each course retails for $200, but this highly-focused web promotion training is available right now with this complete bundle for just $39.95.