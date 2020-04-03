Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy wrote a new song to raise money for the fight against COVID-19

Mavis Staples (most famously of the Staples Singers) and Jeff Tweedy (most famously of Jeff Tweedy of Wilco) have a new song out — the latest in their decade-long collaboration together.

Staples explained the origins of the song in a press release:

The song speaks to what we’re going through now—everyone is in this together, whether you like it or not. It doesn’t matter how much money you have, what race or sex you are, where you live... it can still touch you. It’s hit so many people in our country and around the world in such a horrible way and I just hope this song can bring a little light to the darkness. We will get through this but we're going to have to do it together. If this song is able to bring any happiness or relief to anyone out there in even the smallest way, I wanted to make sure that I helped to do that.

I'll be honest: it's a little hokier than the usual output by Staples or Tweedy. But Tweedy's honky-tonk production under Staples' smooth-as-ever vocals makes the saccharine message go down with a smooth, steady, folksy groove. And that was enough to pick me up in these strange times.

Proceeds from the song My Block, My Hood, My City, a Chicago-based organization that helps senior citizens with supplies and care during the coronavirus quarantine.

All In It Together [Mavis Staples]