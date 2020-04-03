Paul McCartney's 'No More Lonely Nights' (1984)

I enjoyed this period of Paul and sort of fondly remember the movie Give My Regards to Broad Street but it was completely unmemorable.

Shut-in sounds: 33 of the best industrial albums Here’s another musical round-up to keep you occupied while holed up in your pandemic command bunker. The Pitchfork title of this piece is “The 33 Best Industrial Albums of All Time,” but homey don’t play that horse race. Your mileage may vary. My mileage varies. What would you add to this list? 27 Chris and […] READ THE REST

Soul legend Bill Withers, singer of "Lean on Me" and "Lovely Day," RIP The great soul singer-songwriter Bill Withers has died of heart complications. The three-time Grammy winner was 81. Withers is best known for his hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Just the Two of Us” but he has penned and sung dozens of masterpieces. In 1985, after a miserable album recording and […] READ THE REST

Mavis Staples and Jeff Tweedy wrote a new song to raise money for the fight against COVID-19 Mavis Staples (most famously of the Staples Singers) and Jeff Tweedy (most famously of Jeff Tweedy of Wilco) have a new song out — the latest in their decade-long collaboration together. Staples explained the origins of the song in a press release: The song speaks to what we’re going through now—everyone is in this together, […] READ THE REST

