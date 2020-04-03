/ Rob Beschizza / 5:24 am Fri Apr 3, 2020

Police remove "close to a million" N95 masks from Brooklyn house

After a tipoff, police raided a house in Brooklyn and carted off boxes said to contain close to a million N95 masks. CBS News:

"Authorities remove close to one million N95 respirator masks, gloves, gowns and other medical supplies after a Brooklyn man was caught allegedly hoarding the equipment."

I've seen a few articles saying he was arrested for the hoarding, but the report says he was arrested for lying to the FBI and coughing on them.