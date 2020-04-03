/ Thom Dunn / 8:30 am Fri Apr 3, 2020

"The Rise of Skywalker" is so much better with Rage Against The Machine's "Killing In The Name Of" as the soundtrack

Why couldn't the rest of the movie have been like this?

Adam Garcia also applied the same treatment to the scene in Snoke's throne room from The Last Jedi, but that scene is already perfect in every way.

