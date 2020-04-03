Trump says he tested negative for COVID-19, for the second time

Impeached president and serial liar Donald John Trump said on Thursday that he has been tested for COVID-19 for a second time, and again received negative results.

Trump this time took the newer, rapid point-of-care test and called it "more pleasant" than the first.

Seems legit.

President Trump says he tested negative for coronavirus using a rapid diagnostic that produced a result in less than 15 minutes https://t.co/p55evbARs2 pic.twitter.com/YRBhhz5LUs — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2020

"I think I took it really out of curiosity to see how quickly it worked." President Donald Trump said he tested negative for Covid-19 for the second time yesterday. He used a rapid test that gave a result in less than 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/FhafxC5TYI — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) April 3, 2020

More at NBC News.