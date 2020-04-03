/ Xeni Jardin / 11:05 am Fri Apr 3, 2020

Trump says he tested negative for COVID-19, for the second time

Impeached president and serial liar Donald John Trump said on Thursday that he has been tested for COVID-19 for a second time, and again received negative results.

Trump this time took the newer, rapid point-of-care test and called it "more pleasant" than the first.

Seems legit.

