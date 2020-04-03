Watch: New 'Republicans for Law' ad shows GOP voters who no longer support Trump

Here's a new ad, from the GOP anti-Trump group Republicans for Law, showing GOP voters who no longer support Trump because of his incompetent response to the coronavirus.

Summed up: “Even though I’ve been a Republican all my life, I can’t support Trump and his response to the coronavirus is exactly why...He says he puts America first, but it’s clear he only knows how to put Trump first...This is a crisis, and we need real leadership. Donald Trump is incapable of it.”

The ad will air during Fox & Friends on Tuesday in the D.C. area, according to HuffPost.

Republicans for Law is the group who also put this ad out less than three weeks ago:

Via HuffPost