Wear a face mask in public to slow COVID-19, says CDC — 'I don’t think I’m going to be doing it,' says Trump

NEW: After weeks of internal White House debate, finally the U.S. Centers for Disease control will 'recommend,' but not require, that people wear face coverings or improvised cloth masks if they go out in public.

The CDC will soon advise the American people to wear masks in public to stem the spread of coronavirus. This is a complete reversal of policy change, well into an still-uncontrolled disease outbreak.

Lives will be lost because of this policy bungling.

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control will soon officially begin recommending the public use of non-medical, non-surgical grade masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"You don't have to do it. ... I don't think I am going to be doing it,” Trump said about wearing a face mask, during his announcement that the CDC now recommends people wear face masks.

“We’re healing,” the president added, without evidence.

President Trump says the CDC is officially recommending Americans wear simple cloth masks in public, though this is only voluntary — and he says he won't be doing it https://t.co/b9FtmY5sM4 pic.twitter.com/ZX5W6IWcxA — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 3, 2020

CDC recommends people should wear simple cloth masks in public to reduce spread of coronavirus. Our story: https://t.co/yemiedkVrN — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) April 3, 2020

CDC recommends that people wear masks in public, and Trump immediately undermines them by stressing that the call is "voluntary" and saying "I don't think I am going to be doing it." https://t.co/b4V0iRYicD — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) April 3, 2020

VIRUS UPDATE: CDC to recommend Americans cover faces when outside, but President Trump says he won't wear one. Trump directing FEMA to prevent export of N95 masks under defense production act. Read more at https://t.co/taDD13ldEyhttps://t.co/kITC8ImiCg — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2020

Live updates: People should wear simple cloth masks in public, CDC recommends, to reduce spread of coronavirus https://t.co/nOgSbSEs6m — Ellen Nakashima (@nakashimae) April 3, 2020

JUST IN: The CDC is now suggesting people wear non-medical grade masks when they're out in public. @POTUS says "individuals w/out symptoms are playing a more significant role" in the spread of the #Coronavirus. This is not a requirement, but a recommendation by the CDC #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/7UmmVnI6g0 — Kellee Azar (@KelleeAzar) April 3, 2020