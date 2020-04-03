Zoom transmits your info through China, and uses non-standard encryption, researchers say

“Researchers conclude that Zoom uses non-industry-standard cryptographic techniques with identifiable weaknesses and is not suitable for sensitive communications.”

A team of researchers at The Citizen Lab says the suddenly popular videoconferencing app Zoom uses a non-standard method of encryption, and transmits user information through China. If true, huge: the concern is that China could have access to all the encryption keys needed to access the contents of all those calls.

Read the report:

Move Fast & Roll Your Own Crypto

A Quick Look at the Confidentiality of Zoom Meetings

By Bill Marczak and John Scott-Railton

April 3, 2020

citizenlab.ca

The researchers advise against use of Zoom by government officials (Boris Johnson is using the app for Cabinet meetings), but say the app is fine for keeping in touch or other forms of low-security group communication, for most users.

The Citizen Lab's report warns Zoom "may not be suitable" for:

• Governments and businesses worried about espionage

• Healthcare providers handling sensitive patient information

• Activists, lawyers and journalists working on sensitive topics

But "our findings should not necessarily be concerning", the report said.

They also note that "Zoom... appears to own three companies in China through which at least 700 employees are paid to develop Zoom’s software...this arrangement may make Zoom responsive to pressure from Chinese authorities."

More at Wired, BBC News.

Here's a snip from Bruce Schneier's takeaway on the news today:

Over the past few weeks, Zoom's use has exploded since it became the video conferencing platform of choice in today's COVID-19 world. (My own university, Harvard, uses it for all of its classes.) Over that same period, the company has been exposed for having both lousy privacy and lousy security. My goal here is to summarize all of the problems and talk about solutions and workarounds. In general, Zoom's problems fall into three broad buckets: (1) bad privacy practices, (2) bad security practices, and (3) bad user configurations. Privacy first: Zoom spies on its users for personal profit. It seems to have cleaned this up somewhat since everyone started paying attention, but it still does it. The company collects a laundry list of data about you, including user name, physical address, email address, phone number, job information, Facebook profile information, computer or phone specs, IP address, and any other information you create or upload. And it uses all of this surveillance data for profit, against your interests.

Read the rest at schneier.com:

Security and Privacy Implications of Zoom

