These are the two COVID-19 data sites I incessantly check

Even tho they are only updated once a day (at most) I check, check and re-check 91-divoc and the IHME COVID-19 Projections.
The linear scale graphs on 91-divoc have given me the best picture of 'is the curve flattening' for the regions I watch. Tribalism runs rampant during Trump's Pandemic and I am naturally more focused on the regions where my loved ones live.
IHME's projections give me an idea about what to expect based on data and models they've explained and I can trust. What comes out of the Orange one's mouth is useless.
Please help me add to my list...
Scientists say that traces of SARS-CoV-2 genetic material — viral RNA — in the poo we flush down the toilet and into the sewage system might reveal how badly coronavirus has hit a given community. Analyzing sewage could show the true scale of an outbreak, in the absence of available testing, they say.
More than 125 of these curious soccer ball-sized glass spheres hang near the floor of the Mediterranean Sea. Even though they’re deep underwater, they’re keeping a constant vigil for neutrinos, particles that may be evidence of dark matter, supernovae, and neutron stars far off in intergalactic space. Eventually, the Cubic Kilometer Neutrino Telescope (KM3NeT) will […]
A key challenge in building colonies on the moon is that it’s incredibly expensive to transport construction materials to space from Earth. That’s why researchers are exploring how moon bases could be mostly constructed from raw materials already there. A team of scientists working with the European Space Agency (ESA) are exploring how urine could […]
With everything happening now, even the most jaded among us are bound to feel some pangs of anxiety now and again. It’s a crazy time. When we crawl into bed each night, it’s common for our brains to go into overdrive and start thinking — and worrying — about what’s going on and what’s to […]
Whether it’s your boss, your old high school friends or your over-critical family you’re looking to impress, having your background looking as put together as possible during hours of Zoom calls is a must. You might not realize it in the moment, but that unmade bed in the back of your video chat shot says […]
If you’ve never heard of WooCommerce, it’s essential the way small businesses operate in WordPress, the world’s most popular web content management system. With WooCommerce, web entrepreneurs can set up and run an e-commerce store, selling products, accepting payments and safeguarding privacy for both buyers and sellers. As the engine behind 35 percent of all […]