Unhinged Trump coronavirus briefing: 'There will be death,' says 1,000 military personnel going to NY

'"Who ever heard of 180 million masks?",' Trump asked of the urgent face mask requests by FEMA and HHS.

"There will be death," said impeached President Donald Trump today, weeks after having called the coronavirus pandemic at various times a 'hoax' or 'the flu.'

The Saturday, April 4 White House coronavirus briefing included Trump, and Doctors Birx and Fauci.

"Busy time, busy time," Trump began.

This week and next are likely to be the toughest, he predicted, in terms of Americans dying of COVID-19.

“There will be death,” he slurred.

He also said that it is critical that certain media outlets stop spreading false rumors, fear and panic, presumably referring to Fox News and OAN, his favorites.

Then, he promised to ramp up military involvement in the domestic pandemic response.

Fears of shortages "have led to inflated requests" from some states, Trump lied.

"We're the greatest backup that ever existed for the states," he added.

The President also announced the deployment of 1,000 military personnel to New York to assist in dealing with the crisis.

There is a lot of noticeable slurring today. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) April 4, 2020

"We're working very hard to get additional things to New York as quickly as possible," says @POTUS, noting he spoke with @NYGovCuomo. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

Critical that certain media outlets stop spreading false rumors, fear and panic, declares @POTUS -- says he could name them but won't. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

"We're going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help supplement the states," says @POTUS. "They're going into war. They're going into a battle that they've never really trained for." — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

"It looks like New York is going to be hit really hard," says @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

"We're the greatest backup that ever existed for the states," adds @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

"Let me be extremely clear about one point -- we will move heaven and earth to safeguard our great citizens," says @POTUS. "We have to get back to work...We have to open our country again." pic.twitter.com/wjfvbfVeaL — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

Trump says we have to "stop playing this game" where he gives governors more ventilators than they even asked for but then the governor criticizes him anyway to the media. He adds, "We can't play that game." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 4, 2020

"Who ever heard of 180 million masks?" asks @POTUS of the production order @fema and @HHSGov has made. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

Some states have more ventilators than they need and aren't admitting it, according to @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

Trump calls New York "the hottest of all the hotspots." Of New Jersey's virus challenges, he muses that "I don't know if that's overflow...it's a crowded state also. Where you have people on top of people, it's always tough." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 4, 2020

Some ventilators being moved into NYC and #NewYork state, according to @POTUS. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 4, 2020

Pres Trump says one state is asking for 40K ventilators & they don't need that many. (NY was asking for that.) He says: "Think of it. 40K. It's not possible. They won't need that many & they're admitting they won't need that many. But we are getting as many as we can to them." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 4, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump now repeating @jaredkushner's claim that many governors asked for more than they actually needed (in administration's judgement). Says New York will be getting 140 ventilators from stockpile he just said held 10,000. — AndrewFeinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 4, 2020

President Trump says 1,000 additional military personnel are deploying to New York to help as that state nears what experts and the governor say will be the peak of the outbreak there. It is the hardest hit state so far. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 4, 2020

Trump claims that some areas of the country are "playing politics" and have more ventilators than they need. He adds: "They'll admit it when this thing is over." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 4, 2020

He keeps departing from his prepared remarks about how “we’re all in it together” to accuse democratic governors of malfeasance and not praising him enough. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 4, 2020

Trump now promoting Johnson and Johnson, which is owned by a major GOP donor (and current ambassador to UK) — AndrewFeinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 4, 2020