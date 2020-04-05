Everyone needs a first aid kit and these emergency bags could make all the difference

The last few weeks have given us all a lot to think about. As we watched stores close, Costco lines snake through parking lots and items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper disappear everywhere like they were Lady Gaga tickets, there’s one significant takeaway it’s safe to say we all can agree on.

We should all be better prepared.

From disaster go bags to water and food stockpiles to emergency communications, we could almost all stand to be a little better equipped to handle a disaster or prolonged break in our normal day-to-day lives.

Whether it’s facing nature’s fury like a tornado, hurricane or earthquake or a medical crisis like our current problem, a quality first aid kit needs to be at the top of anyone’s emergency supply list.

If you’re looking for an assortment of life-saving supplies that extend beyond simple bandages and gauze, The Solo ($42.99; originally $50) stands ready. Lightweight, flight-approved and perfectly sized to stash in a suitcase, car trunk or even a tote bag, it unfurls into a true mini triage kit, including shears, medication, bandages, a suture kit, creams and ointments and more.

For treating anything from bleeding to a blocked airway, sprains, burns or even just surviving against the elements, The Solo has the basic necessities to help get everyone through.

However, if your medical needs should go beyond the basics, The Recon ($199; originally $250) is like having a stocked ER whenever you need it. A durable, heavy-duty medium-sized bag packed with multiple compartments, the Recon is fully stocked with a collection of some of the best medical emergency supplies you’ll find anywhere.

In addition to bandages and medications, the Recon is loaded with items like tourniquets, quick clotting agents, burn gel, hydration tablets, scalpels, a cold pack and even a chest seal for treating everything from simple wounds to far more complicated situations.

In the event of an emergency, any type of medical attention could be the difference-maker in saving a life, so ultra-efficient, vitally stocked kits like these are absolute essentials.