'La Grippe' by the Squirrel Nut Zippers

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down's wonderful new Zoom music video The wonderful weird alt.folk noise pop band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down released a new music video today shot entirely using Zoom videoconferencing. It’s a radically creative clip for an equally rad tune, “Phenom.” Thao & The Get Down Stay Down’s new album Temple is out next month. READ THE REST

Shut-in sounds: 33 of the best industrial albums Here’s another musical round-up to keep you occupied while holed up in your pandemic command bunker. The Pitchfork title of this piece is “The 33 Best Industrial Albums of All Time,” but homey don’t play that horse race. Your mileage may vary. My mileage varies. What would you add to this list? 27 Chris and […] READ THE REST

Soul legend Bill Withers, singer of "Lean on Me" and "Lovely Day," RIP The great soul singer-songwriter Bill Withers has died of heart complications. The three-time Grammy winner was 81. Withers is best known for his hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day,” “Ain’t No Sunshine,” and “Just the Two of Us” but he has penned and sung dozens of masterpieces. In 1985, after a miserable album recording and […] READ THE REST

