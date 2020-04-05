"What We Do in the Shadows" returns to FX on April 15

Over the course of the season, the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area. Is Guillermo destined to be a vampire or a vampire hunter? Or maybe just a familiar for the rest of his life?

"What We Do in the Shadows," Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's beautifully stupid vampire comedy, is out for more blood in season 2. The second season of the screwy, sharp-witted docu-satire premiers on FX on April 15, 10pm

British coronavirus policy explained An old Mitchell and Webb skit, contra Voltaire; if you know them, you already know which one it is: “I’m not saying do it. I’m just saying to run it through the computer to see if it would work.” READ THE REST

Post-apocalypse game show: "Hello, good evening, and remain indoors!" British comedy duo Mitchell and Webb created their “The Quiz” sketch format years ago, depicting a dilapidated and miserable TV game show broadcast in the wake of an apocalyptic “event” that means you really should stay indoors. Prophetic! READ THE REST

Gillian Anderson does ASMR to promote her show, Sex Education To promote the new season of her show, the British comedy Sex Education (now streaming on Netflix), Gillian Anderson does a nearly four minute ASMR video. In her character of Dr. Jean Milburn, Anderson purrs and whispers, scratches and tickles the mics, open, pours, and sips wine, and does a number of other classic “braingasm” […] READ THE REST

