Boris Johnson "in good spirits" in hospital

British Prime minister Boris Johnson, hospitalized with "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus infection, is reportedly "in good spirits" but has to stay there for more tests.

The prime minister's official spokesman said he remained in hospital "under observation", and described Russian reports that Mr Johnson had been placed on a ventilator as "disinformation". He is continuing to receive updates and briefings in hospital, the spokesman added.

As an exercise in media studies, what might "in good spirits" be a Britishy euphemism for?

ANSWER: Drunk or otherwise intoxicated. Jesus, what did you think it meant?