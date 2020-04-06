Canadian firefighters offering drive-by birthday greetings

The world is full of sad, maddening horseshit, right now. So, it's important that we latch on to any rays of light that can be found.
In Calgary, Canada, firefighters are doing what they can to ensure that kids and elderly folks who are forced to celebrate their birthdays in a time of turmoil, have something to brighten what would otherwise be a shelter at home, friends-at-a-distance affair.
From The CBC:
Fire Chief Steve Dongworth says firefighters have already been delivering some birthday greetings outside homes with sirens and lights blaring.
But he says the fire department has now formalized the practice through a new program called Drive-By Birthdays.
The program is open to children between the ages of four and 12 or anyone 75 and older who has a birthday... Drive-By Birthdays can be booked online until the end of May.
Of course, if an emergency call is received while the firefighters are serenading you outside of your home, you shouldn't be surprised to see them take off faster than shit through a goose. Officials speaking on behalf of the Calgary Fire Department mentioned that if social distancing measures were still in effect beyond the end of May, they'd be cool with extending the program.
It's a small gesture, but times being what they are, small gestures are really all that most of us have to offer.
Image via Wikipedia
