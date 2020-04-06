How to fold a bag of chips so it stays closed

If you lack a Chip Clip, bulldog clip, clothespin, paperclip, or rubber band, this folding technique is a great solution. Of course, an even better solution is just to eat the whole damn bag.
If you lack a Chip Clip, bulldog clip, clothespin, paperclip, or rubber band, this folding technique is a great solution. Of course, an even better solution is just to eat the whole damn bag.
Wow. Breakfast burritos are WAY better when working and cooking from home. Now I am hungry.
Triscuits. In this staple of American snacking life, what does the “Tri” stand for? One assumes, perhaps, that it refers to there being three layers, ingredients or some other triple quality of the snack itself. Sage Boggs emailed Nabisco, and amazingly Nabisco itself no longer remembers — it acquired Triscuit’s manufacturer in 1928 and the […]
Portland, Oregon, home of a fantastic bookstore and some awesome people. The Oregonian: The home delivery service, in which a pair of scantily clad strippers will deliver hot food to your door, started as a joke Boulden posted on social media. When people began seriously inquiring about orders, Boulden saw potential. So, while the rest […]
Gather round, young and old — and hear tales of bygone days. Back in olden times, citizens would mass at a house of coffee, wherein skilled java alchemists would concoct special blends and apply artisanal wizardry to make each steaming chalice an appointment for the taste buds. Granted, said wizards, once known as baristas, were […]
Whether it was Bach or Chopin, Ray Charles or Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Alicia Keys or Norah Jones, there was someone whose mastery on the piano made you think, wow, I wish I knew how to do that. It’s a singular, almost timeless skill — and if you love music, there’s no […]
With everything happening now, even the most jaded among us are bound to feel some pangs of anxiety now and again. It’s a crazy time. When we crawl into bed each night, it’s common for our brains to go into overdrive and start thinking — and worrying — about what’s going on and what’s to […]