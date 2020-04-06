How to fold a bag of chips so it stays closed

How am I just finding out about this now? pic.twitter.com/kOOWqRyQkN

If you lack a Chip Clip, bulldog clip, clothespin, paperclip, or rubber band, this folding technique is a great solution. Of course, an even better solution is just to eat the whole damn bag.

