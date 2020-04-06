John Oliver on Trump's love affair with far-right news network, OAN

Donald Trump frequently lavishes praise One America News (OAN), a news network that makes Fox News look like the Socialist Worker. In this episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver looks into OAN and "why they could be a big problem during the pandemic."

