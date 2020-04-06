John Oliver on Trump's love affair with far-right news network, OAN

Donald Trump frequently lavishes praise One America News (OAN), a news network that makes Fox News look like the Socialist Worker. In this episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver looks into OAN and "why they could be a big problem during the pandemic."
Image: YouTube
‘”Who ever heard of 180 million masks?”,’ Trump asked of the urgent face mask requests by FEMA and HHS.
Even tho they are only updated once a day (at most) I check, check and re-check 91-divoc and the IHME COVID-19 Projections. The linear scale graphs on 91-divoc have given me the best picture of ‘is the curve flattening’ for the regions I watch. Tribalism runs rampant during Trump’s Pandemic and I am naturally more […]
Impeached president and serial liar Donald John Trump said on Thursday that he has been tested for COVID-19 for a second time, and again received negative results. Trump this time took the newer, rapid point-of-care test and called it “more pleasant” than the first. Seems legit. President Trump says he tested negative for coronavirus using […]
Gather round, young and old — and hear tales of bygone days. Back in olden times, citizens would mass at a house of coffee, wherein skilled java alchemists would concoct special blends and apply artisanal wizardry to make each steaming chalice an appointment for the taste buds. Granted, said wizards, once known as baristas, were […]
Whether it was Bach or Chopin, Ray Charles or Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Alicia Keys or Norah Jones, there was someone whose mastery on the piano made you think, wow, I wish I knew how to do that. It’s a singular, almost timeless skill — and if you love music, there’s no […]
With everything happening now, even the most jaded among us are bound to feel some pangs of anxiety now and again. It’s a crazy time. When we crawl into bed each night, it’s common for our brains to go into overdrive and start thinking — and worrying — about what’s going on and what’s to […]