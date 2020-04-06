/ Jason Weisberger / 9:32 am Mon Apr 6, 2020

LEGO Anakin's Podracer

Lovely Tattoine style Star Wars tech, this LEGO Pod racer memorializes one of Star Wars most scorned movies, The Phantom Menace.

...but this is podracing.

The kit comes with a Padme and lil' Anakin minifig.

LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition 75258 Building Kit (279 Pieces) via Amazon