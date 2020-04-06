/ Rob Beschizza / 3:35 pm Mon Apr 6, 2020

"Light at the end of the tunnel," says Trump

President Trump says that there is "light at the end of the tunnel" in the coronavirus pandemic.

Optimism from Dr Birx and Mr Trump contrasted with other leading US experts, including top advisor Dr Anthony Fauci, who earlier said the short-term outlook was "really bad". The US surgeon general, meanwhile, warned that this will be "the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans' lives".