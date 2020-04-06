Listen to Whitney Houston's incredible isolated vocals for "I Wanna Dance with Somebody"

Whitney Houston's 1987 megahit "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)" is even better sans synths and drum machine.

