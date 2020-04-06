/ David Pescovitz / 9:13 am Mon Apr 6, 2020

M*A*S*H on COVID-19

M*A*S*H, which aired from 1972 to 1983, was one of the greatest TV comedy-dramas ever. Here, the team at the 4077th address the COVID-19 situation. Edited by Frank Vaccarriello.

(via Laughing Squid)