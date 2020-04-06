Medical professionals and Healthcare providers are getting their pay cut while dealing with COVID-19

From ProPublica:
Most ER providers in the U.S. work for staffing companies that have contracts with hospitals. Those staffing companies are losing revenue as hospitals postpone elective procedures and non-coronavirus patients avoid emergency rooms. Health insurers are processing claims more slowly as they adapt to a remote workforce.
[…]
[A memo from Alteon Health, a major hospital staffing company] announced that the company would be reducing hours for clinicians, cutting pay for administrative employees by 20%, and suspending 401(k) matches, bonuses and paid time off. Holtzclaw indicated that the measures were temporary but didn’t know how long they would last.
From The Boston Globe:
Emergency room doctors at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have been told some of their accrued pay is being held back. More than 1,100 Atrius Health physicians and staffers are facing reduced paychecks or unpaid furloughs, while pay raises for medical staff at South Shore Health, set for April, are being delayed.
From Twitter, which is what lead me down this wormhole in the first place:
Good thing we paid billions in bailouts to airlines and other corporations. Granted, the coronavirus stimulus bill did provide $100 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers, but it seems that none of that is trickling down to the people on the front lines keeping us alive. Once again, it all gets kept by the bullshit jobs of bureaucratic administrators.
A Major Medical Staffing Company Just Slashed Benefits for Doctors and Nurses Fighting Coronavirus [Isaac Aarnsdorf / ProPublica]
Cutbacks for some doctors and nurses as they battle on the front line [Rebecca Ostriker / The Boston Globe]
Image: Public Domain via Pixnio
Yesterday's outing inspired me to make a more fashion-forward mask, with distance warnings and an equalizer effect responding to the sound of my voice. Also a goofy mouth graphic because why not? pic.twitter.com/URDfQhbovO — Chelsea Klukas (@chelscore) April 6, 2020 Chelsea Klukas is a product design manager at Oculus and she made this cool facemask […]
Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/l4i3FWP0Fl — zd alienbabe (@tifffanycuh) April 4, 2020 The United States was woefully unprepared for a pandemic, as evidenced by these desperate attempts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Theatre companies have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus quarantine. While the communal accessibility of theatre is a large part of the artform’s pedigree and appeal, professional productions are often tight for money, even in the best of times. With limited runs, and plenty of hands-on-deck required on a nightly basis, many professional theatres […]
Gather round, young and old — and hear tales of bygone days. Back in olden times, citizens would mass at a house of coffee, wherein skilled java alchemists would concoct special blends and apply artisanal wizardry to make each steaming chalice an appointment for the taste buds. Granted, said wizards, once known as baristas, were […]
Whether it was Bach or Chopin, Ray Charles or Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Alicia Keys or Norah Jones, there was someone whose mastery on the piano made you think, wow, I wish I knew how to do that. It’s a singular, almost timeless skill — and if you love music, there’s no […]
With everything happening now, even the most jaded among us are bound to feel some pangs of anxiety now and again. It’s a crazy time. When we crawl into bed each night, it’s common for our brains to go into overdrive and start thinking — and worrying — about what’s going on and what’s to […]