/ Xeni Jardin / 7:08 am Mon Apr 6, 2020

New York's 'system for managing our dead' overwhelmed, says NYC councilman

[CDC]

Morgue space overload.

This is a shocking, sobering thread from New York City Health Council member Mark D. Levine, who you should be following on Twitter.

“NYC’s healthcare system is being pushed to the limit,” said Levine on Monday, April 6.

“And sadly, now so is the city’s system for managing our dead. And it, too, needs more resources.

“This has big implications for grieving families. And for all of us.”

Levine adds, “Soon we'll start 'temporary interment.' This likely will be done by using a NYC park for burials.”

Full thread below.