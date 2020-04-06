News of the Times: Japan Bombs Pearl Harbor - F.D.R. Calls Attack a "Hoax"

Tom the Dancing Bug, IN WHICH a historical "News of the Times" reports F.D.R.'s dismissal of the Pearl Harbor attack as a hoax

Announcing TWO Tom the Dancing Bug books coming in May from Clover Press, in celebration of the comic's upcoming 30th anniversary--> Tom the Dancing Bug: Into the Trumpverse, and The Super-Fun-Pak Comix Reader. Information about the books, including how to pre-order, and special offers here.

You can order Into the Trumpverse on Amazon here.

"I am a HUGE fan of Tom the Dancing Bug! It makes me laugh and think of course but it makes me feel better. No kidding, I read it and I think, someone else thinks like me, only funnier and better informed and I feel good. Thank you Ruben Bolling for giving us Tom The Dancing Bug. (Can't decide whether to capitalize 'the')."

-Gary Gulman

Join Tom the Dancing Bug's INNER HIVE to see each week's comic, get exclusive extra comics, sneak peeks, insider scoops, and lots of other stuff. Join here.

FOLLOW @RubenBolling on the Twitters and a Face Book perhaps some Insta-grams, and even my/our MeWe.

READ more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.

