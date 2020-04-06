Rysa Walker's 'Now, Then, and Everywhen' kicks off her 'Chronos Origins' series

If you enjoyed Rysa Walker's Chronos Files, you'll love Now, Then and Everywhen.

Walker digs into deep into the backstory of her fantastic time travel series, expands greatly on the world-building and time-physics, and adds a few great characters. She also colors in the backstory that fueled the original series.

I really enjoyed Walker's YA time travel series the Chronos Files. Tough women correct the wrongs of a pretty crappy mean old man attempting to create his own Time Cult. A bit Scooby-Doo, but with excellent world-building and characters I both cared about and remember years later, this entire series is worth a binge-read.

The new book shares a lot about the birth of time travel in Walker's world, and how it works, with a fantastic adventure introducing new, wonderful characters. This isn't just more of the Chronos Files, the stories get better and better.

Now, Then, and Everywhen (Chronos Origins Book 1) via Amazon