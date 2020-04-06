Sourdough pizza recipes and technique

A friend just asked for help with sourdough pizza crust. Here are a few prior posts on sourdough pizza:
Sourdough pizza crust doesn't take much work
This post is a super simple thin crust pizza.
Honey whole wheat sourdough pizza dough
This one makes a deep dish whole wheat. I would now add a bit more honey than the post recommends.
My old Lodge chicken roasting pan bakes sourdough loaves, pizza and fries chicken
Cast iron and pizza. If you don't have a pizza oven or a stone, this is THE WAY.
