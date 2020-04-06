This guy built a huge LEGO Cylon Basestar AND a Saturn V rocket

If this is what a small project looks like, I shudder to imagine what a large project is.

LEGO Anakin's Podracer Lovely Tattoine style Star Wars tech, this LEGO Pod racer memorializes one of Star Wars most scorned movies, The Phantom Menace. …but this is podracing. The kit comes with a Padme and lil’ Anakin minifig. LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Anakin’s Podracer – 20th Anniversary Edition 75258 Building Kit (279 Pieces) via Amazon READ THE REST

The new LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack! The LEGO Mandalorian Battle Pack comes with 4 Mandalorian shock trooper minifigs! The speeder bike is cool, but 4 Mando minifigs for this price is a steal. LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack 75267 Mandalorian Shock Troopers and Speeder Bike Building Kit; Great Gift Idea for Any Fan of Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Series, […] READ THE REST

Lego makes short work of steel axle From The Brick Experiment Channel comes this test: “Let’s see how Lego-compatible stainless steel axle deforms or breaks when high torque is applied. The test bench is made using only plastic Lego parts. Enjoy!” Spoiler: the steel piece barely holds form at 5 Newton metres of torque, gives slowly at 9, and twists like warm […] READ THE REST

Your barista may be at home, but that doesn’t mean your coffee game should suffer Gather round, young and old — and hear tales of bygone days. Back in olden times, citizens would mass at a house of coffee, wherein skilled java alchemists would concoct special blends and apply artisanal wizardry to make each steaming chalice an appointment for the taste buds. Granted, said wizards, once known as baristas, were […] READ THE REST

Learn to play the piano, but not in that horrible after-school way you’re thinking Whether it was Bach or Chopin, Ray Charles or Jerry Lee Lewis, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Alicia Keys or Norah Jones, there was someone whose mastery on the piano made you think, wow, I wish I knew how to do that. It’s a singular, almost timeless skill — and if you love music, there’s no […] READ THE REST