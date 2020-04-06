Wisconsin Supreme Court rules governor can't postpone Tuesday presidential primary

Coronavirus outbreak fears are not sufficient reason for the governor of Wisconsin to postpone the state's Tuesday primary election, a state supreme court ruled late Monday.
Gov. Tony Evers said the risk to the health and lives of Wisconsinites was too great, and this is why he wanted to postpone the election.
The GOP-led state court denied his authority, public health concerns be damned.
Further court challenges are likely.
Good luck and stay safe, Wisconsin voters.
The Florida, Illinois, and Arizona Democratic primaries were held Tuesday, and Joe Biden swept to victory in all three.
In the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election and on Election Day, YouTube’s homepage will reportedly be advertising only one candidate: Donald Trump.
Facebook is reportedly considering making it just a wee bit clearer that pro-Bloomberg political campaign posts come from paid staffers on Michael Bloomberg’s political campaign. Yes, 2020 is bonkers.
