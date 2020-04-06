/ Xeni Jardin / 3:54 pm Mon Apr 6, 2020

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules governor can't postpone Tuesday presidential primary

Coronavirus outbreak fears are not sufficient reason for the governor of Wisconsin to postpone the state's Tuesday primary election, a state supreme court ruled late Monday.


Gov. Tony Evers said the risk to the health and lives of Wisconsinites was too great, and this is why he wanted to postpone the election.

The GOP-led state court denied his authority, public health concerns be damned.

Further court challenges are likely.

Good luck and stay safe, Wisconsin voters.