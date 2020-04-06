Wisconsin Supreme Court rules governor can't postpone Tuesday presidential primary

Coronavirus outbreak fears are not sufficient reason for the governor of Wisconsin to postpone the state's Tuesday primary election, a state supreme court ruled late Monday.



Gov. Tony Evers said the risk to the health and lives of Wisconsinites was too great, and this is why he wanted to postpone the election.

The GOP-led state court denied his authority, public health concerns be damned.

Further court challenges are likely.

Good luck and stay safe, Wisconsin voters.

JUST IN: Wisconsin's presidential primary election will proceed Tuesday under an order from the state Supreme Court that came just hours after Gov. Tony Evers tried to postpone voting as part of a last-ditch effort amid growing fears over the coronavirus. https://t.co/i1BExKBRjA — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) April 6, 2020

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks Gov. Evers’ executive order suspending all in-person voting for Tuesday's primary. pic.twitter.com/50L3E1vdcU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 6, 2020

NEW: Wisconsin's Supreme Court has ordered the state's primary on Tuesday to proceed, overruling the governor's order to postpone the election. Further court challenges are likely.https://t.co/crUL2sa1pl — NPR (@NPR) April 6, 2020

As the @POTUS boasts of the value of mitigation, the Rs in Wisconsin, supported by the @GOP-dominated supporter state Supreme Court, are pressing ahead with Tuesday’s primary, overruling the governor’s emergency public health order. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 6, 2020

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs an executive order suspending in-person voting for tomorrow’s primary election: “... I cannot in good conscience stand by and do nothing. The bottom line is that I have an obligation to keep people safe.” https://t.co/aflYt9yO7P pic.twitter.com/Jjcd9LXoLp — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 6, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Voters in Wisconsin will likely face a choice on Tuesday of participating in a presidential primary election or heeding warnings from public health officials to stay away from large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.https://t.co/PwcL1bR63i — Julie Pace (@jpaceDC) April 6, 2020