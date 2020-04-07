9-year-old girl given big "Hamilton" surprise in Zoom, thanks to John Krasinski and friends

ICYMI, Actor John Krasinski has a new web show made up entirely of positive news stories aptly called, Some Good News . It's resonating with folks, its first episode came out a week ago and already has 13M views. Episode 2 dropped Sunday and included a big surprise for Aubrey, a 9-year-old girl who missed out on going to see Hamilton for her birthday because of the coronavirus situation. I won't spoil it, but it's a lot of fun and totally 100% heartwarming. I may have cried.

