DC Comics offers free virtual backgrounds for Zoom conferencing

"Whether it's for work, school or just keeping in touch with your friends, you've likely found yourself video chatting with a lot of people over the past couple of weeks. After all, it's a great way to stay connected in this time of social distancing," the DC press release reads. "But why take video calls from your living room or bedroom when you could take them from the Batcave, the Fortress of Solitude, Themyscira, or the Hall of Justice?"

DC has made images of a number of iconic comic book locations available for use as virtual backgrounds for Zoom and other video conferencing services.

