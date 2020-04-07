/ Mark Frauenfelder / 4:20 pm Tue Apr 7, 2020

Gentleman punishes recalcitrant bicycle

I’m glad this silly bike took what it deserved from r/IdiotsFightingThings

This grim fellow has no patience for machines that aim to make sport of him. As a bonus, he almost removes a pedestrian's ear with the trusty machete he keeps in a sheath to inflict well-deserved punishment on his disobedient velocipede.