Jock straps to the rescue with this simple DIY face mask tutorial

While using a bandanna is one excellent way to craft a face mask, this jock strap hack takes only three easy steps and doesn't require anything extra.

Microsoft buys Corp.com, domain that receives constant stream of data sent by mistake The domain Corp.com is exceedingly similar to an internal address used by Windows servers, and as a result whoever controls it gain access to a stream of private and proprietary data constantly fired at it by mistake. Its longtime owner decided to sell the domain, raising fears that nefarious agents might buy it and cause […] READ THE REST

Punk legend Henry Rollins has a new long-form streaming radio show Henry Rollins, the hardest working punk in show business, has launched a new long-form streaming radio show via KCRW in Los Angeles! The four-hour first episode of The Cool Quarantine features tunes from Rollins’s massive vinyl and cassette collection punctuated with personal stories about the artists. And as we all know, Rollins really knows how […] READ THE REST

Dr Drew invoked copyright laws to scare people from sharing video of his coronavirus comments Dr. Drew is a snake oil salesman. Really terrible stuff here. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/Eh35Ky8yVO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 4, 2020 Someone with the handle @DroopsDr posted a supercut of celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky downplaying the severity of the coronavirus epidemic (“way less serious than influenza”) and then later claiming that he had […] READ THE REST

Babbel's deal on a lifetime of language training is back, just in time for your quarantine There are plenty of productive ways to spend time while stuck indoors. While it’s undoubtedly fun to binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural or sink days of playtime into an Overwatch campaign, learning something new is definitely a more meaningful and long-term beneficial use of open hours. And if you’re going to invest time in […] READ THE REST

YogaDownload brings your yoga studio to your home instantly Yoga studios are closed nationwide. The irony is that between the anxieties of the outside world and those popping up inside your very own home with everyone trapped indoors, there’s probably never been a time where yoga’s calming zen was more vital and needed. Rather than just throwing in the yoga mat and subjecting family […] READ THE REST