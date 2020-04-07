Music: Ramsey Lewis' 'Dancing in the Street'

Ironically, Ramsey Lewis' 'Dancing in the Street' has been the song most at play during the few short trips I've had to make around Venice and Santa Monica.
Very little dancing on the streets of Los Angeles.
Whitney Houston’s 1987 megahit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is even better sans synths and drum machine.
There are few songs that can lay me out quicker than Tears for Fears’ 1982 hit, “Mad World.” Like many, I will forever associate it with the cult classic film, Donnie Darko, and Michael Andrews and Gary Jules’ achingly sad cover for that soundtrack. In this video, recorded at home, Tears for Fears’ Curt Smith […]
This music video is delightful. Wait for the surprise ending.
