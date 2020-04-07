Mysterious drone flies over New York park warning people to "maintain a social distance"

New Yorkers spending time at a park on Saturday were told to "maintain a social distance" by a mysterious drone flying overhead.

“This is the Anti-COVID-19 volunteer drone task force. Please maintain a social distance of at least six feet. Again, please maintain social distancing," said the drone. "Please help stop the spread of this virus. Reduce the death toll and save lives. For your own safety and your family's safety, please maintain social distancing. Thank you for your cooperation. We are all in this together."

WATCH: A drone was seen flying over a Manhattan park on Saturday, urging pedestrians to “maintain social distancing.” https://t.co/5J9DLlunRB pic.twitter.com/VuNu1etBnW — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 5, 2020

According to The Hill, nobody seems to know who was behind the drone's "volunteer task force."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating whether a drone filmed telling New Yorkers to socially distance over the weekend was violating aviation regulations, an official for the agency told The Hill on Monday. The Hill was not able to determine whether such a "volunteer drone task force" exists, and it appears no party has come forward to claim responsibility. An official for the New York Police Department told The Hill that it was not behind the drone. They also noted that it is illegal to fly drones in NYC except for in a few areas authorized by the FAA.

Although not as creepy as the drones who scolded unmasked folks in China back in January, it's always unsettling when a drone has something to say.