Shut in sounds: Richard Thompson—1952 Vincent Black Lightning

1952 Vincent Black Lightning is a song that makes me think about fresh starts, old habits, love and loss—topics that we all currently have way too much time to ponder, just now.

Shut-in sounds: 33 of the best industrial albums Here’s another musical round-up to keep you occupied while holed up in your pandemic command bunker. The Pitchfork title of this piece is “The 33 Best Industrial Albums of All Time,” but homey don’t play that horse race. Your mileage may vary. My mileage varies. What would you add to this list? 27 Chris and […] READ THE REST

Shut in sounds: Devotchka—Done With Those Days This little ditty from Devotchka’s 2018 album This Night Falls Forever, is both beautiful AND timely. The masks. The coming storm. the promise to be there for one another. Love it. Image: YouTube READ THE REST

Babbel's deal on a lifetime of language training is back, just in time for your quarantine There are plenty of productive ways to spend time while stuck indoors. While it’s undoubtedly fun to binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural or sink days of playtime into an Overwatch campaign, learning something new is definitely a more meaningful and long-term beneficial use of open hours. And if you’re going to invest time in […] READ THE REST

YogaDownload brings your yoga studio to your home instantly Yoga studios are closed nationwide. The irony is that between the anxieties of the outside world and those popping up inside your very own home with everyone trapped indoors, there’s probably never been a time where yoga’s calming zen was more vital and needed. Rather than just throwing in the yoga mat and subjecting family […] READ THE REST