/ Xeni Jardin / 10:33 am Tue Apr 7, 2020

Tiny Paper Shopping Bags, Nested Adorably

Oh yes.

“I woke up this morning with an inexplicable and powerful need to make a tiny paper bag,” says IMGURian @thejeshire.

More:

I did not question this Quest From The Beyond, I merely performed the task which I was assigned, with much enthusiasm.

Behold: T I N Y B A G

I'm pleased as punch y'all appreciate tiny things as much as I do

