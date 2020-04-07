With EraseCOVID, artists and designers have created cool Public Safety Art

The art is aces — I've already spent $50 there today. One awesome thing to note: If you buy a "single poster set" ($30), you actually get TEN posters! They encourage you to share .

EraseCOVID is what happens when creative folks join forces for the greater good. A fantastic gang of artists and designers (including Ruben Bolling ) have joined forces to create some really terrific "Public Safety Art," which is all available to purchase as posters, greeting cards, and more! Proceeds benefit chosen charity MusiCares , the artists, and the ongoing work of EraseCOVID.

Children are becoming snail mail pen pals with Fairyland "elves" in this time of social distancing You might remember that when I’m not blogging for Boing Boing, I can usually be found at my other gig — Children’s Fairyland. Of course, the Oakland, California kiddie theme park is closed now and will be until it’s safe to reopen. But, we do have a skeleton crew of essential “elves” who are on […] READ THE REST

DIY Catface N95 mask cover, whiskers and all Anyone who’s ever gone to Burning Man is undoubtedly already familiar with the N95 mask, the particle filters that also protect from inhaling playa dust. And Burners are also familiar with “radical self expression.” So, it comes as no surprise that the happy mutants over at Burner-friendly Grassy Knoll Industries have taken it upon themselves […] READ THE REST

Check out Money Mark's fantastic daily musical experiments! View this post on Instagram You don’t wanna miss *tomorrow’s post* it’ll be good. But for now this experimental piece inspired by John Cage. Been washing my hands so much in the basin—made me think of Water Music. My classic CR-78 and metal meets water. Our world, our habitat is a giant experiment! In geological […] READ THE REST

Get all the Photoshop and Lightroom training you need to create glorious images Have you ever had more time to hone in on fine details than right now? Sure, at first glance, this might not seem like the time to get tripped up on the nitty-gritty of minutia. But how often are you ever going to have this much time to really stop and think about hows and […] READ THE REST

Babbel's deal on a lifetime of language training is back, just in time for your quarantine There are plenty of productive ways to spend time while stuck indoors. While it’s undoubtedly fun to binge all 15 seasons of Supernatural or sink days of playtime into an Overwatch campaign, learning something new is definitely a more meaningful and long-term beneficial use of open hours. And if you’re going to invest time in […] READ THE REST