Wyoming the last U.S. state with no Covid-19 deaths yet reported

... the White House’s best-picture scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths ... predicts the U.S. will hit a peak death rate of more than 2,000 deaths per day in mid-April. President Donald Trump warned that this week in particular would be the "toughest."

According to the latest figures from NBC News , Wyoming is the only U.S. state or territory not to have marked a single death from Covid-19.

Scam coronavirus testing drive-thru sites reported This news segment from WSAV-TV in Savannah, Georgia, reports on fraudulent coronavirus tests being hawked at pop-up drive-through sites. Both worried patients and medicaid are being defrauded.

"Light at the end of the tunnel," says Trump President Trump says that there is "light at the end of the tunnel" in the coronavirus pandemic. Optimism from Dr Birx and Mr Trump contrasted with other leading US experts, including top advisor Dr Anthony Fauci, who earlier said the short-term outlook was "really bad". The US surgeon general, meanwhile, warned that this will be

Irish Prime Minister to work one shift a week as a doctor Leo Varadkar qualified as a general practitioner before entering politics. Now the taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland, he'll be going back to his old job one day a week. The Irish Times, which first reported the story, said the taoiseach was understood to be doing phone assessments, in keeping with the protocol to advise people

