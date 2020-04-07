/ Rob Beschizza / 1:04 pm Tue Apr 7, 2020

Wyoming the last U.S. state with no Covid-19 deaths yet reported

According to the latest figures from NBC News, Wyoming is the only U.S. state or territory not to have marked a single death from Covid-19.

... the White House’s best-picture scenario of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths ... predicts the U.S. will hit a peak death rate of more than 2,000 deaths per day in mid-April. President Donald Trump warned that this week in particular would be the "toughest."

Finland has a number of deaths, but had an even better day than Wyoming yesterday, tallying "-1" deaths. "Es beggint", writes Marina Weisband